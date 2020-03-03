Stars escape château to appear in Shrewsbury

Dick and Angel present Channel 4’s hit show Escape to the Chateau. Now in its sixth season, the show charts the journey of the couple from trading in their two-bed apartment in Essex for a dilapidated 19th-century French chateau, and working tirelessly to restore it back to its former glory.

With a limited budget to renovate 45 rooms, as well as improve and maintain acres of land, it is a huge task for the couple who wanted to create a beautiful venue for weddings and events.

Coming as the worst floods hit Shrewsbury in 20 years the sell out show promised to lift flagging spirits. Dick and Angel came on stage with their two young children to a huge round of applause and the audience were quickly caught up in listening to the family as they explained how, what and why they had taken on such a challenge.

The couple invited questions from the audience and Dick welcomed those who have visited them in France as well as those who had been “dragged along by the other half”.

They ensured the night went without a hitch and their sheer professionalism in dealing with a large crowd was impressive.

And it wasn’t just about sitting back and watching from the comfort of your seat.

Some of the audience were challenged to come up on stage and create a glamorous look while others were tasked with wiring a French light fitting.

And to make sure it all went with a bang a lighting show and pyrotechnics kept the energy high.

The couple really did keep the whole evening energy packed from start to finish and the message throughout was about family and to always have the confidence to “dare to do it”.

They put paid to rumours that the chateau has been bought by the television company, detailed Angel’s appearance on Dragon’s Den and spoke at length about their life on the celebrity circuit.

Theatre Severn has made a name for itself as attracting diverse and entertaining acts. Escape to the Chateau did not disappoint – it really was a laugh out loud show for all to enjoy.