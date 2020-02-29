Salad Fingers to be screened in Birmingham with creator Q&A

Attendees will be able to watch all 11 episodes of the hit YouTube series followed by a Q&A session with David after.

Created in 2004, Salad Fingers is a British flash animation web series published on YouTube and Newgrounds.

The dark cartoon revolves around the eponymous Salad Fingers, a thin, green, mentally troubled creature who inhabits a mostly desolate world.

Salad Fingers 1: Spoons

The show sees him interact with his surroundings, mostly talking to inanimate objects or himself.

Firth has cited the works of David Lynch, South Park, Tim Burton, The League of Gentlemen and Chris Morris as sources of inspiration.

David Firth comes to Birmingham Glee Club on August 5.

