School Of Rock musical coming to Birmingham

Based on the hit movie, the stage show follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school.

There he turns a class of straight-A students into a rock band, while falling for the school's beautiful yet up-tight headmistress.

The new music features 14 new songs created by Lloyd-Webber as well as the original songs from the movie.

The production opened at the New London Theatre in November 2016 to five-star reviews and widespread critical acclaim.

It went on to win the Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in Music.

School Of Rock in London

The Broadway production recently concluded its run at the Winter Garden Theatre with a US national touring production continuing.

An Australian production opened at Her Majesty’s Theatre in Melbourne last October.

Casting for the UK tour is yet to be announced.

School Of Rock comes to Birmingham's Alexandra Theatre from February 13 to 27.

Tickets go on sale to ATG Card holders on March 6, and on general sale on March 9.

For more information, click here.