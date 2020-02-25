Menu

Daniel Sloss to bring new show to Birmingham

By Rebecca Sayce | Theatre & Comedy | Published:

Daniel Sloss is set to bring his new live show to Birmingham.

Daniel Sloss

The Kingston upon Thames comedian will bring HUBRIS to the city's O2 Academy, following his Netflix special shows DARK and Jigsaw.

The 29-year-old became the youngest comedian to perform a solo season in London's West End, at the age of 19.

He has since appeared on the likes of Mock the Week, Michael McIntyre's Comedy Roadshow, Conan and The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson.

Daniel Sloss will perform at Birmingham's O2 Academy on October 2.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am.

For more information, click here.

