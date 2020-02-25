Menu

Birmingham Royal Ballet assistant director receives award

Birmingham Royal Ballet assistant director Marion Tait CBE has been awarded the De Valois Award for outstanding contribution to dance at the National Dance Awards.

Marion Tate CBE

With a career spanning many decades, Marion joins previous Directors Sir Peter Wright and Sir David Bintley, and current CEO Caroline Miller in receiving the accolade, making Birmingham Royal Ballet the most decorated company in this regard.

Upon receiving her award Marion said: “To have my name next to Dame Ninette de Valois and hear my name mentioned in the same breath as hers makes me so proud.

"There are so many people who support you and make your life turn out how it does.

"Thank you to Sir Peter Wright for all those wonderful roles and opportunities and for the foresight of bringing us to Birmingham and to Sir David Bintley for appointing me as assistant director to the wonderful company that is Birmingham Royal Ballet. Thank you all.”

