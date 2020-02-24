Jason Manford to bring new tour to Birmingham

The comedian's Like Me Tour follows the successful Muddle Class Tour in 2019.

The 38-year-old Manchester comedian said: "After the fun we had on my last tour Muddle Class, I’m excited to get back on the road with my new stand‐up show Like Me.

"In these trying times, it’s always important to be able to get away for a couple of hours and exercise the old chuckle muscle.

"So, I’m coming to a venue near you in 2021, so we can have a good laugh together. See you then."

He is best known for his appearances on the likes of 8 out of 10 Cats, The One Show, Show Me the Funny, A Question of Sport: Super Saturday and Bigheads.

Jason is currently playing the lead in the musical Curtains.

He will perform at Arena Birmingham on October 7, 2021.

Tickets go on sale at 10am this Friday.

For more information, click here.