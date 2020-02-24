Darren Day to join Footloose cast in Birmingham

The 51-year-old actor, singer and television presenter will take on the role of Reverend Moore for The Alexandra Theatre show, that runs from May 4 to 9.

Speaking ahead of the role, the Colchester star says: “I’m truly happy and excited to be a part of this brilliant production.

"I was a teenager in the 80’s, which is such an impressionable age for movies and music.

"This is one of the most iconic films and soundtracks from my teenage years.

"I can remember hearing Footloose on the radio for the first time and thinking 'what a tune'.

"It’s been a while since I went out on tour with a musical and am very much looking forward to going back to my musical theatre roots around the UK. See you all in the Spring.”

Darren will join additional cast announced today including Geri Allen, Holly Ashton, Jess Barker, Ben Barrow, Alex Fobbester, Josh Hawkins, Lucy Ireland. Evie Rose Lane, Ben Mabberley, Daniel Miles, Tom Mussell, Samantha Richards, Dionne Ward Anderson and Anna West Lake.

Darren Day’s first starring theatre role was in Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat with an extensive career in the West End including Summer Holiday, Copacabana and Grease.

Tours include Alfie, Carousel, Great Expectations, Godspell, The Rocky Horror Show, We Will Rock You and many more.

Darren’s television career has included roles in Sky’s Stella, Hollyoaks and Holby City, as well as many presenting appearances.

He was a finalist in the 2016 series of Celebrity Big Brother. Recent feature films include White Island, Name of the Game, Rudy and Demon Eye as well as The Krays - Dead Man Walking.

Darren is also an established recording artist and has made guest appearances as a singer on a wide range of television shows.

Footloose The Musical will be presented by Selladoor Productions and Runaway Entertainmen.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.