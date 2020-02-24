Brummies brave the rain to be first to see Book Of Mormon at Hippodrome - in pictures

Tickets went on sale at 10am for a special additional preview performance of the award-winning show on Tuesday, March 3 at 7.30pm.

Fans queued outside of the theatre, with some braving the rain for over three hours, to get their hands on tickets when the box office opened.

Fans queue for preview tickets for The Book of Mormon at Birmingham Hippodrome. Pictures by: Simon Handley Fans queue for preview tickets for The Book of Mormon at Birmingham Hippodrome. Pictures by: Simon Handley Fans queue for preview tickets for The Book of Mormon at Birmingham Hippodrome. Pictures by: Simon Handley Fans queue for preview tickets for The Book of Mormon at Birmingham Hippodrome. Pictures by: Simon Handley Fans queue for preview tickets for The Book of Mormon at Birmingham Hippodrome. Pictures by: Simon Handley Fans queue for preview tickets for The Book of Mormon at Birmingham Hippodrome. Pictures by: Simon Handley Fans queue for preview tickets for The Book of Mormon at Birmingham Hippodrome. Pictures by: Simon Handley Fans queue for preview tickets for The Book of Mormon at Birmingham Hippodrome. Pictures by: Simon Handley Fans queue for preview tickets for The Book of Mormon at Birmingham Hippodrome. Pictures by: Simon Handley Fans queue for preview tickets for The Book of Mormon at Birmingham Hippodrome. Pictures by: Simon Handley Fans queue for preview tickets for The Book of Mormon at Birmingham Hippodrome. Pictures by: Simon Handley Fans queue for preview tickets for The Book of Mormon at Birmingham Hippodrome. Pictures by: Simon Handley Fans queue for preview tickets for The Book of Mormon at Birmingham Hippodrome. Pictures by: Simon Handley Fans queue for preview tickets for The Book of Mormon at Birmingham Hippodrome. Pictures by: Simon Handley Fans queue for preview tickets for The Book of Mormon at Birmingham Hippodrome. Pictures by: Simon Handley Fans queue for preview tickets for The Book of Mormon at Birmingham Hippodrome. Pictures by: Simon Handley Fans queue for preview tickets for The Book of Mormon at Birmingham Hippodrome. Pictures by: Simon Handley Fans queue for preview tickets for The Book of Mormon at Birmingham Hippodrome. Pictures by: Simon Handley Fans queue for preview tickets for The Book of Mormon at Birmingham Hippodrome. Pictures by: Simon Handley

More than 1,500 tickets for the first Birmingham preview are priced at just £15 each and available to purchase in person only via the Birmingham Hippodrome box office.

Tickets will be issued as a maximum of two per person on a first come first served basis.

Fans queue for preview tickets for The Book of Mormon at Birmingham Hippodrome. Pictures by: Simon Handley

The Tony, Olivier and Grammy Award-winning show plays at the venue until Saturday, March 28.

The Book of Mormon follows a pair of Mormon boys sent on a mission to a place that’s a long way from their home in Salt Lake City.

Advertising

Fans queue for preview tickets for The Book of Mormon at Birmingham Hippodrome. Pictures by: Simon Handley

Since making its world premiere in March 2011 at New York’s Eugene O’Neill Theatre, where it won nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, The Book of Mormon has been performed on three continents and won more than 30 international awards.

The London production opened in February 2013, winning four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, and breaking the record for the highest single day of sales in West End history.

Fans queue for preview tickets for The Book of Mormon at Birmingham Hippodrome. Pictures by: Simon Handley

Advertising

It has sold out every one of its 2766 performances to date at the Prince of Wales Theatre.

The cast of The Book of Mormon in Birmingham will be led by Robert Colvin as Elder Price and Conner Peirson as Elder Cunningham.

Fans queue for preview tickets for The Book of Mormon at Birmingham Hippodrome. Pictures by: Simon Handley

They are joined by Nicole-Lily Baisden as Nabulungi, Will Hawksworth as Elder McKinley, Ewen Cummins as Mafala Hatimbi, Johnathan Tweedie as Joseph Smith and Thomas Vernal as the General.

Book, music and lyrics are by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone.

Fans queue for preview tickets for The Book of Mormon at Birmingham Hippodrome. Pictures by: Simon Handley

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.