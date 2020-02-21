Josie Long to perform in Birmingham and Shrewsbury

Tender is also a show about kindness, gentleness and joy.

Long, a cult-optimist herself, wants her audiences to feel optimistic about the future, although in this current day and age, that’s a big ask – but if all else fails, she is at least promising some silly voices.

Long acknowledges that while society’s big issues cannot be ignored, Tender’s main focus is about bringing new life into this ever-changing world.

Long said: “Tender is about how you dare to bring someone into the world when everyone is telling you it’s the end of the world.

“It’s trying to think about the wider world and at the same time and wrestle with both of those things before emerging with some joy.”

Having started performing comedy at just 14, Josie went on to win the BBC New Comedy Award, Chortle Best Newcomer, Best Newcomer at the 2006 Edinburgh Comedy Awards and then was nominated for Best Show at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards three years running.

She has since sold out West End runs, performed at the most prestigious comedy festivals in the world, written five solo tours and sold out shows in LA and New York.

She’s thrilled to be back on the road with a hopeful show.

josie long

“For me, motherhood has changed me,” she continues.

“I think it’s been really interesting. On one hand I’ve now found time to come back to stand-up, whereas for a while I wasn’t performing and was looking after my baby.

“I was worried whether I could still do it. But as soon as I got back on stage, I felt more confident than before.

“Once you’ve given birth, you feel you can do anything. I used to do 10 shows on the trot then have a night home to wash my clothes. With this tour, the most I’m away from home is a couple of nights because I want to get back.

“But I think this is better. When I’m doing a gig I’m so excited to do a gig. I don’t get beaten down by it.

“But the downside is I’m always knackered. Being on stage has always been my happy place. Things like Facetime means you can always say goodnight to your child too.”

On screen, Josie has been seen on Channel Four’s 8 Out of 10 Cats, now departed music quiz Never Mind the Buzzcocks, You Have Been Watching and Skins both also on Four, and for which she also wrote.

She has presented on BBC 6Music, was nominated for a Radio Academy Award for her adventurous short documentaries Short Cuts on Radio 4 and earned a BAFTA Scotland New Talent Award nomination for her two short feature films, Let’s Go Swimming and Romance and Adventure and her recent feature film, Super November, was nominated for a BIFA Discovery Award.

She hopes to bring a little joy into the lives of her audiences with Tender.

Josie Long

“It’s fun,” she continues. “I feel more positive now that I’m a mom. Even though there are things going on, it’s such a wonderful reminder to people to be more gentle and more humane. A baby is such a good ice-breaker. People are kind and sweet around a little child. I feel really glad that there are still these chances for us.

“I think there’s a big philosophical question about whether people should have children. You don’t want to diminish the truth of the scale and dread of what we’re looking at. Writing the show has made me think and feel that people should be having kids now. That’s where our hope is. I understand some people are too frightened but it’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”

In 2011, Josie started an ongoing project called the Alternative Reality Tour; an anti-cuts, pro-youth, no-profit performance in a bid to fight for social justice and support public art.

Josie is also the co-founder of Arts Emergency, a charity which provides mentors and opportunities to support marginalised young people into higher education and creative careers. At each venue, Josie will be collecting donations.