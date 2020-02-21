Additional preview performance of Book Of Mormon to be staged in Birmingham

The extra show, set to take place on Tuesday, March 3, at 7.30pm, will be the first chance for fans to see the Broadway smash hit.

More than 1,500 tickets priced at £15 each will be available to purchase in person via the Birmingham Hippodrome box office from 10am on Monday, February 24.

Tickets will be issued as a maximum of two per person on a first come first served basis.

The Tony, Olivier and Grammy Award-winning show plays at the venue until Saturday, March 28.

The Book of Mormon follows a pair of Mormon boys sent on a mission to a place that’s a long way from their home in Salt Lake City.

Since making its world premiere in March 2011 at New York’s Eugene O’Neill Theatre, where it won nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, The Book of Mormon has been performed on three continents and won more than 30 international awards.

The London production opened in February 2013, winning four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, and breaking the record for the highest single day of sales in West End history.

It has sold out every one of its 2766 performances to date at the Prince of Wales Theatre.

The cast of The Book of Mormon in Birmingham will be led by Robert Colvin as Elder Price and Conner Peirson as Elder Cunningham.

They are joined by Nicole-Lily Baisden as Nabulungi, Will Hawksworth as Elder McKinley, Ewen Cummins as Mafala Hatimbi, Johnathan Tweedie as Joseph Smith and Thomas Vernal as the General.

Book, music and lyrics are by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.