Rehearsals begin for Phantom of the Opera in Birmingham - in pictures

Returning to Birmingham Hippodrome following his acclaimed performance as Jean Valjean in Les Misérables, Killian Donnelly will play the title role of The Phantom.

He will be joined by Holly-Anne Hull as Christine Daaé and Rhys Whitfield as Raoul.

Johan Persson

Now in its 34th year in the West End, The Phantom of the Opera is widely considered 'one of the most beautiful and spectacular productions in history'.

The show is one of the most successful musicals in entertainment history playing to over 145 million people in 41 countries and 183 cities in 17 languages.

It has won more than 70 major theatre awards, including seven Tony Awards and four Olivier Awards.

The Phantom of the Opera the only show in history to have celebrated 30 years on both sides of the Atlantic.

In October 2016 the London production celebrated its 30th Anniversary with a special gala performance at Her Majesty’s Theatre and in October 2011 the London production celebrated its 25th Anniversary with a spectacular staging of The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hal,” which was screened live in cinemas all over the world and subsequently released on DVD.

The musical became the longest running show in Broadway history in 2006 when it celebrated its 7,486th performance.

The Phantom of the Opera comes to Birmingham Hippodrome from July 29 to September 12.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.