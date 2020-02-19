What's In A Name? coming to Birmingham

Based on the award-winning French film Le Prènom, the stage show has been adapted and directed by Jeremy Sams.

The show captures an awkward family dinner party. Father-to-be Vincent and his partner Anna are invited to dinner by his sister Elizabeth and her husband, Peter. They are joined by childhood friend Carl for a mature and sophisticated gathering.

The friends are prepared for the usual humorous exchanges they've come to expect, but tonight, a startling revelation about the name chosen for Vincent's and Anna’s expected child becomes the catalyst for a destructive argument which spirals hysterically out of control.

The tour comes to Birmingham's Alexandra Theatre from March 11 to 14.

