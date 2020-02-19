Birmingham Royal Ballet bring dazzling production of Swan Lake to Hippodrome - review with pictures

From the moment the curtain rises on the sombre funeral procession it's obvious the company is going all out to impress.

And impress it certainly does with sumptuous costumes, stunning sets and iconic score - not to mention dazzling dance to make Birmingham proud.

Principal dancers Celine Gittens and Tyrone Singleton are outstanding in their roles as Odette/Odile and Prince Siegfried.

They dance with precision, elegance and an effortless air which belies the exceptional skill behind every twist and turn. Gittens is mesmerising in her dual roles, not least for the 32 fouette turns - revolving on one leg - she performs as Odile in the third act.

She and Singleton and perfectly paired and such is their passion, that it's easy to become immersed in the fairytale of a princess condemned by an evil magician to live out her days as a swan.

Only pure love can save her from her fate - and Prince Siegfried comes to her rescue when he is captivated by her beauty during a moonlit visit to the lake.

But tragedy awaits the love birds as the magician sends a visitor in the likeness of the Prince's true love to a grand reception at the palace. The Prince breaks his vow as he falls for the imposter - and can only be reunited with his true love through death.

Special mention to the corps de ballet who provided some wow factor moments with perfect synchronised scenes including the opening of the final act where the swan maidens emerged gracefully from a cloud of dry ice.

Bravo Birmingham Royal Ballet for treating fans news and old to a magical night with another high-flyer of a production.

Swan Lake runs at Birmingham Hippodrome to February 29.