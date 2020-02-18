Advertising
Dogs with star quality invited to audition for Birmingham opera
Has your dog got star quality? If your pet pooch is the canine equivalent of Brad Pitt or Scarlett Johansson, then they could win a place in the spotlight in the beautiful and romantic opera La Bohème in Birmingham
Award-winning opera director and producer, Ellen Ken,t said: “People say never work with children or animals, but I love to do both.
"The first time was 20 years ago when my pet cat Holly Go-Lightly was in one of my productions and was an instant hit. Since then we’ve had horses, dogs, goldfish and even a golden eagle with a 6ft wingspan on stage.
“Many years ago, when we last did La Bohème and asked local people to volunteer their pets it was a huge success.
"We even used a rescue dog once and found him dozens of new owners. We’re a nation of animal lovers after all. I’m sure there is plenty of doggie talent out there.”
Your pet needs to be 'well behaved, small, used to be people and quiet' – and as his owner, you will need to be prepared to go onstage in costume to look after him or her.
To audition your dog, send a photograph to Angela Klappa at angela@ellenkent.co.uk. Include your contact number and address as well as the breed, height, weight, age and name of your dog.
If you are successful, you will be contacted a week before the performance.
La Bohème comes to Birmingham's Alexandra Theatre on April 14.
For more information and to buy tickets, click here.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.