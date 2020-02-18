Dogs with star quality invited to audition for Birmingham opera

Award-winning opera director and producer, Ellen Ken,t said: “People say never work with children or animals, but I love to do both.

"The first time was 20 years ago when my pet cat Holly Go-Lightly was in one of my productions and was an instant hit. Since then we’ve had horses, dogs, goldfish and even a golden eagle with a 6ft wingspan on stage.

“Many years ago, when we last did La Bohème and asked local people to volunteer their pets it was a huge success.

"We even used a rescue dog once and found him dozens of new owners. We’re a nation of animal lovers after all. I’m sure there is plenty of doggie talent out there.”

Your pet needs to be 'well behaved, small, used to be people and quiet' – and as his owner, you will need to be prepared to go onstage in costume to look after him or her.

To audition your dog, send a photograph to Angela Klappa at angela@ellenkent.co.uk. Include your contact number and address as well as the breed, height, weight, age and name of your dog.

If you are successful, you will be contacted a week before the performance.

La Bohème comes to Birmingham's Alexandra Theatre on April 14.

