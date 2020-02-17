Audiences brace Storm Dennis to see Phil Wang in Shrewsbury - review

First there as the smattering of empty seats in the first three rows at what was supposed to be a sold out show at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn.

Then Wang announced that he would effectively be his own warm up act for the first half. Presumably the weather had put paid to his support act's appearance too – that along with, as he said, having to pay them...

It didn't appear to be the smoothest of starts. So it is every bit to Wang's credit that he didn't let the show get blown off course.

He told the crowd they'd get a "less good" version of him in the first half (though those weren't the words he chose) before the main show would come after the interval.

And although the show was a bit of a slow burner to begin with, Wang certainly seemed to get more into his stride the longer the night wore on.

Although perhaps not a household name yet, he's appeared on 8 out of 10 Cats and Live at the Apollo – and made the occasional reference to things not coming off on some of these shows.

The benefits of his mixed race heritage – Wang is British-Malaysian – and why

Prince Andrew and his now infamous interview came into the firing line in what was probably the highlight of the first half of the show.

After the break Wang shared the perils of getting old... well, turning 30. Trust me Phil, it won't get any easier over the next few years.

He also went into the perils of the dating scene – including a particularly disastrous first date going to see the Muppets – and why women have a raw deal when it comes to contraception.

While at times things got a little heavy, Wang always seemed to know when to bring it back and lighten things up, whether with a gag or the odd expletive.

The show ended on a clever – if slightly morbid – note about why every episode of Popeye is essentially about preventing sexual assault – when it is supposed to be aimed at children.

Somehow he managed to end his show with the words "rape" and "kids" without offending a soul.

It had been an entertaining evening.

Wang will also appear at Crewe's Lyceum Theatre on March 29.