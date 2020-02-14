Waitress coming to Birmingham Hippodrome

Based on the 2007 movie written by Adrienne Shelley, the show tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage.

A baking contest in a nearby county and the town’s new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life.

Photo: Jeremy Daniel (Instagram @JeremyDanielPhoto)

Waitress opened on Broadway in 2016 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, where it ran until January 5 this year.

In addition to London, Waitress is currently on a North American tour, and is set to open in Australia, Holland and Japan.

Waitress has garnered multiple awards and nominations in both America and the UK, receiving acclaim from both audiences and critics alike.

Music and lyrics are written by Grammy Award-winning, singer-songwriter sensation Sara Bareilles, who recently appeared on the Graham Norton TV show, performing the hit song from the show She Used To Be Mine.

Casting for the show is yet to be announced.

Waitress comes to Birmingham Hippodrome from March 29 to April 3, 2021.

Tickets go on sale this spring with an exclusive presale period for Birmingham Hippodrome Friends and Patron scheme members.

For more information, click here.