Phil Wang to perform in Shrewsbury

Phil has made a name for himself – specifically the name Phil Wang – exploring sex, romance, politics, and his mixed British-Malaysian heritage with shows that delight in his unique brand of smart and silly. This one is about morality and the modern sense of self.

He will headline Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn on Sunday for a near-sell-out show, following performances on Taskmaster, Live At The Apollo and Netflix.

Wang says: “The show is about morality and the modern sense of self and my take on that. It’s about the difference between saying the right thing and doing the right thing, and how we’re all obsessed with just saying the right thing.”

His comedy is influenced by his Malaysian heritage.

“I guess there’s a no-nonsense ideology behind the Asian sense of humour,” he adds. “It’s a bit more real and there’s an honesty. As I’ve gained in confidence, I’ve dropped in some Malaysianisms.”

His fame, however, has not yet spread to Malaysia: “My sensibility is quite British, really, I’ve learnt from British comedians on the British circuit, but I’d like to go back to Malaysia to see how it works. I think it would be a lot harder. Malaysians are really competitive about their Malaysian-ness. Yesterday I posted a video of me making a Malaysian dish and instead of being celebrated, they just complained that I used a paste. They always say you’re not Malaysian enough.”