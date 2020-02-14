Matthew Bourne awarded seat plaque at Birmingham Hippodrome

It comes after it was announced his shows have been seen by more than 200,000 people in Birmingham since his production of Swan Lake first visited the theatre back in 1996.

Now a regular feature in Birmingham Hippodrome’s theatrical calendar, Sir Matthew Bourne has presented 23 productions on the Hippodrome stage over the course of 24 years including Nutcracker!, Edward Scissorhands, Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty and The Lord of the Flies.

Matthew Bourne with his seat plaque at Birmingham Hippodrome

His production of The Red Shoes is currently playing to packed houses at Birmingham Hippodrome until Saturday.

The seat plaque, situated in G26 of the Circle, reads; “Sir Matthew Bourne; pure dance magic for 200,000 Hippodrome audiences and counting.”.

A sell-out before its world premiere season opened in 2016, Matthew Bourne’s adaptation of The Red Shoes is currently running for its third season at Birmingham Hippodrome, having won two Olivier Awards and dazzled audiences across the UK and the USA.

The Red Shoes is a tale of obsession, possession and one girl's dream to be the greatest dancer in the world. Victoria Page lives to dance but her ambitions become a battleground between the two men who inspire her passion.

