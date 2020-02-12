Jason Donovan to make panto debut at Birmingham Hippodrome

The singer and TV personality will star in Goldilocks and the Three Bears as the Evil Ringmaster from December 19 alongside panto favourite Matt Slack.

Speaking about the role, 51-year-old Jason said: “I’m absolutely honoured to have been asked to take part in the Hippodrome panto, and to work with Michael Harrison once again is going to be a lot of fun.

"As one of the biggest and best pantomimes in the country I cannot wait to get started with Matt Slack and the team."

Jason Donovan first rose to fame starring as Scott Robinson on the hugely popular Australian soap Neighbours in 1986, a role which saw him dominate soap land and be involved in some of the most iconic storylines in the show’s history.

While still appearing on the show, Jason signed a record contract with 80s hit makers Stock Aitken Waterman, releasing hit singles Nothing Can Divide Us, Too Many Broken Hearts and the duet Especially For You, with his Neighbours co-star Kylie Minogue.

In 1989 Jason released his debut studio album, Ten Good Reasons, which rose to the top of the charts in the UK and his native Australia, leading to world tours and featured vocals on Band Aid II’s Do They Know its Christmas.

Jason made his stage debut in 1991, performing in the lead role of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the London Palladium, which led to his third UK number one single, Any Dream Will Do.

Since then he has starred in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, held the title role in the UK tour of Stephen Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd, played Tick in Priscilla Queen of the Desert at the Palace Theatre and played Captain Von Trapp in The Sound of Music.

On television Jason came third in the sixth series of ITV’s I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, and the ninth series of BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing, where he reached the final.

In 2012 he released the album Sign of Your Love, became a DJ on Heart Radio and Heart 80s and most recently co-produced the current UK tour of Priscilla Queen of the Desert.

Qdos Entertainment managing director, Michael Harrison, said: “Without doubt Jason is going to be an absolute natural in pantomime thanks to his undeniable showmanship and quick wit.

"Having worked with him on the recent revival of Joseph I have seen first-hand just what a star he is and I can’t wait for him to experience the magic of a Hippodrome audience.”

Fiona Allan, Birmingham Hippodrome artistic director and chief executive, added: “Every year we strive to bring Birmingham audiences a spectacular pantomime featuring some of the biggest and best names in entertainment.

"Jason Donovan’s pantomime debut is a huge coup for Birmingham and the theatre, we look forward to welcoming audiences this festive season for what is sure to be the greatest show on earth.”

This year’s production marks the first time the circus-themed pantomime will have been performed at the Hippodrome since 1997, with set, scenery and special effects from Palladium last Christmas’ London Palladium production.

Goldilocks and the Three Bears will be produced once again by Qdos Entertainment, the team behind Birmingham’s annual festive production.

The show runs from December 19 to January 31.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.