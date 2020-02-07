Your Midlands and Shropshire am dram guide

In my home company, South Staffs MTC, we have couples as well as families of four, sisters and cousins taking part.

Bridgnorth Musical Theatre Company, who will be presenting the classic musical version of The Wizard of Oz this month, also has a host of relatives in its ranks.

The role of Dorothy will be played by two local young ladies. Molly Parker, whose Mum Emma is directing the show and Jess Knowles, both of whom began performing in the company’s junior section.

The Scarecrow is Joseph Childes, whose Mum Sarah is playing Aunt Em and Jez Mann plays the Lion and his dad, Roger, is playing the Wizard.

In contrast though, Neil Bultitude is making his debut for the group as the Tin Man, completely on his own.

The Wizard of Oz, as I am sure you all know, is pure fantasy and has a host of memorable songs to join in, including Ding-Dong The Witch is Dead, If I Only Had a Brain, The Merry Old Land of Oz, Follow the Yellow Brick Road, We’re Off to See the Wizard and of course, the beautiful ballad, Somewhere Over the Rainbow.

What could be a better half-term treat for the children than a trip to the land of Oz?

Catch the show at Bridgnorth Leisure Centre from February 18 to 22, with performances at 7.30pm nightly and a 2.30pm Saturday matinee.

For tickets, priced at £16 each, call 01746 761541, or visit the group’s Facebook page.

Pantomime is still clinging on by its fingernails as we get further into the New Year.

You can see a production of the good old favourite, Aladdin, at Charlton School in Wellington from February 18 to 22, presented by The Crown Players.

Performances are at 7.30pm Tuesday to Thursday, at 6.30pm on Friday and at 1.30pm and 6.30pm on Saturday.

For tickets, call 01952 240621 or 07538035737, or email thecrownplayers@gmail.com.

Or maybe you would prefer a performance of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs?

If so, St. Paul’s Church at Pendeford in Wolverhampton have this pantomime playing from February 20 to 22, with performances at 7.30pm on Thursday and Friday and at 2pm and 7pm on Saturday.

For tickets, which are just £5 for adults, £3.50 for seniors and £2.50 for children, call 01902 844105.

The music of Stephen Sondheim generally splits opinion I find. I have to admit to being on the fence a little.

His compositions, Company and the mighty Gypsy are without doubt two of the best shows I have ever seen, but I struggled a little with A Little Night Music and Sweeney Todd. Yet, I love West Side Story too.

What are your thoughts on his music? I would be interested to find out.

One group of amateur performers who are clearly Sondheim fans, is Lichfield Musical Youth Theatre, who will perform a concert entitled The Music of Stephen Sondheim on February 21 to 22 at The Hub at St. Mary’s.

Sondheim's contributions to West Side Story and Gypsy in the 1950s brought him recognition as a rising star of Broadway.

Known for the startling complexity of his lyricism and music, his major works for the theatre also include A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Sunday in the Park with George and Into the Woods.

All the money raised from the group’s concert will go towards raising vital funds to continue the work that Lichfield Musical Youth Theatre has done over the past 35 years and also to support their chosen venue.

For tickets, visit https://www.lichfieldyouththeatre.co.uk/ or call 01543 224808.

Over at the Stafford Gatehouse in the Malcolm Edwards Theatre, from February 11 to 15, Stafford Players are presenting Jane Austen’s Persuasion, a play especially adapted for the stage by one of their members, Jo Bradley.

Eight years previously, Anne Elliot fell in love with a handsome young naval commander, called Frederick Wentworth.

Faced with opposition on the grounds of his lack of fortune, and persuaded to refuse his proposal, Anne has never forgotten her first love, or forgiven herself for letting him go. Now Wentworth is back. Can Anne overcome his resentment and her own regret?

It's a bittersweet tale of abiding passion, redemption and rediscovery and the perfect vehicle for a well-established, talented amateur drama group to bring to life.

In this production, Dave Parton takes the role of Captain Wentworth, with Clare Balkwill as Anne Elliott.

For tickets priced at £11 and £10 for concessions, visit www.stafford.players.co.uk, www.staffordgatehousetheatre.co.uk or call 01785 619080.

Tettenhall Operatic Company will present a concert version of The Pirates of Penzance from February 21 to 22 at Codsall Village Hall, with performances at 7.30pm on Friday and 2.30pm on Saturday.

This classic Gilbert and Sullivan operetta has a vibrant, exciting score which includes Oh Better Far to Live and Die, Oh Is There Not One Maiden? I am The Very Model (of a Modern Major General) and Poor Wanderin’ One.

For tickets priced at £10 each, call the group’s ticket secretary on 07817365485 or visit their Facebook page.

Finally this week, over at the Forest Arts Centre in Walsall, the Handsworth Scout Gang Show will take place from February 19 to 22.

It’s a modern variety show providing Scouts and Guides with the opportunity to take part in the performing arts.

Join children from Beavers, Cubs, Brownies, Scouts, Guides, Explorers, Rangers, Network and leaders of all ages from the Tame Valley District of North and North West Birmingham in their creative, lively and entertaining show.

For tickets, visit http://forest.21stcd.com/ or call 0300 555 2898.

That’s all for this week. Send me details of all your news together with good quality colour photos of your cast and shows to a.norton@expressandstar.co.uk or, you can call me on 01902 319662 or follow me on Twitter @AlisonNorton or Facebook.

Break a leg!