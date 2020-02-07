Daliso Chaponda to bring new show to Birmingham

The new show, Blah Blah Blacklist, looks at disgraced, blacklisted celebrities.

Daliso shot to fame on Britain's Got Talent and has gone on to amass more than 100 million YouTube views, write and star in his critically acclaimed Radio 4 show Citizen of Nowhere, and appear on QI, The Apprentice: You're Fired, News Quiz and The Now Show.

Daliso Chaponda will perform at Birmingham's Old Rep on February 11.

