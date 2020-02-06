Stagebox on the hunt for young stars in Birmingham

To celebrate the group's fifth anniversary, auditions will be held at Birmingham Hippodrome on March 15 to join the esteemed agency.

Auditionees must be aged between seven to 18-years-old. Audition workshops include singing, dancing and acting through song with all material being taught on the day.

Hopefuls will receive a time slot and further information on what to expect two weeks prior to the audition day.

Started by twin sisters Emily and L-J Keston while studying at separate universities in Sheffield and Bristol, Stagebox began with the aim of discovering, mentoring and training children who demonstrate talent and potential in the performing arts, regardless of background or income.

Stagebox

Stagebox auditions thousands of children each year in theatres across the country and trains company members during the school holidays to an unrivalled professional level.

The company also creates musical films on exclusive locations with 13 million YouTube views.

Clients of Stagebox have gone on to work in leading roles on the West End stage, in television and film, with recent credits including the films Rocketman and Cats.

