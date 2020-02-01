Chance to get tickets for Aladdin pantomime

The performances will take place between between February 18 and 22.

The play will begin at 7.30pm between February 18 and 20, at 6.30pm on February 21 at at 1.30pm and 6.30pm on February 22.

Ticket prices cost £6.50 for adults, with the child and OAP tickets costing £3.50.

Families can also book together for £18.

For tickets, call Julie Evans on 01952 240621 or 07538 035737 or email thecrownplayers@gmail.com

All profits will be donated to Severn Hospice.