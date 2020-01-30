Panto fun to boost hospice funds

The Crown Players, a volunteer group who have been active for over 40 years, are raising money for the Severn Hospice in Apley Castle, Telford.

The group, who will be performing Aladdin, are set to stage six shows between February 18 and February 22 at Charlton School in Wellington.

As well as these performances, they also raise money throughout the year with race nights, sponsored silences and street collections. The group are a family-orientated community group who nominates a charity each year to raise funds for through their efforts.

Julie Link, the manager of the Crown Players, said: “We have had Severn Hospice as our chosen charity many times over the years and I am sure it is being chosen often as it helps so many people and does such wonderful work in making families comfortable when their loved ones are at the end of their life.”

“We are enormously proud to be able to raise funds for worthy causes and to be able to play our part in helping people in their time of need.

“We hope to continue as a group doing what we do for many more years to come and to encourage new members to the group as we go. In February we hope to entertain our audiences with plenty of laughter, brilliant songs and first class performances by amateurs who work hard from September to February to put on a great show.”

Hannah Gamston, Severn Hospice’s area fundraiser, said: “Our fundraisers always surprise me with the things they think of to raise money for us. The Crown Players have been supporting us for a number of years and always impress with their pantomime performances – oh yes they do!

“We’re really grateful for their continued support and thank them for choosing us as their charity of the year again. All the money our fundraisers donate means we can support local families living with incurable illness.”

The group, who have an age range from six to 76, will be performing six times over the February half term.

Between Tuesday and Thursday, the show will start at 7.30pm, Friday it will start at 6.30pm and there will be two on Saturday at 1.30pm and 6.30pm.

For adults, the price will be £6.50 and for children and OAP’s the price will be £3.50.