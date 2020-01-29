Theatre group get set for trip into Narnia at Shifnal church

Youngsters will give three performances of The Lion The Witch and The Wardrobe on Friday and Saturday.

Three shows will be held at St Andrew's Church in Shifnal, with theatre group CentreStage transforming the historic church into a theatre.

Based on the CS Lewis classic novel, the play takes audiences to Narnia and tells the story of Peter, Edmund, Susan and Lucy and their classic tale of good versus evil.

Gavin Real, of CentreStage, said: "Whilst a year has passed since our first show we have not rested.

"A true local production, we are partnering with as many local businesses as possible to provide costumes, lighting and stage equipment, refreshments and a work experience arrangement with Telford College where we are taking eight students on work experience to gain insight into sounds and lights mixing, event management, hospitality and backstage working.

"CentreStage is an all-inclusive, youth-driven theatre group which provides life skills and training beyond that of a traditional drama group including events and production management, budgeting and backstage skills. We are a part of St Andrew’s Youth but our group ethos is very much that we welcome people of all faiths and none to join our group."

Tickets are on sale for this show from St Andrew’s Church, Katrina’s in Shifnal or online at ticketsource.co.uk/centrestageshifnal