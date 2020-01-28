Strictly stars announce Birmingham show

Viva La Divas will see the trio channel Hollywood’s golden age, Broadway and the West End as they pay homage to the likes of Marilyn Monroe, Madonna, Beyonce, Judy Garland and Celine Dion.

Jones said: “To tour Viva La Divas across this beautiful country this summer with two incredible dancers, who happen to be my very close friends, is a dream come true.

“How the three of us managed to keep everything a secret for so long I’ll never know.

"Finally, we can shout it from the roof tops: girls on tour! It’s going to be epic.”

Manrara said: “I am so excited to be touring the UK with two of my best friends, Katya and Nadiya – and what a show it’s going to be.

"We’re going to be celebrating the glitz, the glamour and style of the greatest divas in showbiz.

“We’re going to have so much fun bringing this show to audiences across the UK and I can’t wait. It’s going to be a blast.”

Bychkova said: “I’m thrilled to be part of the Viva La Divas tour this summer. We have an incredible team working on what will be a dazzling show that I can’t wait for audiences everywhere to see.

“It’s going to be a stunning spectacle full of the elegance, style and attitude befitting of the greatest divas’ legacies.

“And to be touring with two incredible friends in Janette and Katya is simply the dream team.”

Former Strictly judge Dame Darcey Bussell and Welsh opera singer Katherine Jenkins starred in the original production of the show in 2007.

Viva La Divas comes to Birmingham's Alexandra Theatre on June 18.

A venue ticket pre-sale will take place from 10am on January 29 with general sale tickets becoming available at 10am on January 31.

For more information, click here.