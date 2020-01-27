Talent show pair to star in panto at Oakengates Theatre

However, in a jealous rage, the Evil Queen casts a dark curse that destroys Charming’s memories, emotions and feelings.

Snow assembles a team of famous princesses from across the generations in an attempt to save the day.

Will our team of unlikely heroines thwart the Evil Queen or will she succeed in breaking true love... Forever?

Once Upon A Panto brings old and new together with spectacular singing, cutting edge choreography and witty writing.

The shows are at 1pm and 6pm each day.

Call the box office on 01952 382382.