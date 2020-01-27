Menu

Johnny Vegas to play first stand up show in 10 years at Midlands venue

By Rebecca Sayce | Theatre & Comedy | Published:

Johnny Vegas will return to stand up for the first time in 10 years with a Midlands show later this year.

Johnny Vegas

The 49-year-old comedy star will perform at Rialto in Coventry on May 1 with support from Paul McCaffrey and Gareth Richards. The event will be hosted by Rob Mulholland.

The Lancashire comedian made his first TV appearance in 1996 as a contestant on Win, Lose or Draw under his real name of Michael.

Following his appearance he featured on The Big Breakfast in 2002, and gained a wider audience as a regular member of Shooting Stars.

Since then, he has appeared in the likes of Ideal, Benidorm, Still Open All Hours and more.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

