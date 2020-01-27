Advertising
Johnny Vegas to play first stand up show in 10 years at Midlands venue
Johnny Vegas will return to stand up for the first time in 10 years with a Midlands show later this year.
The 49-year-old comedy star will perform at Rialto in Coventry on May 1 with support from Paul McCaffrey and Gareth Richards. The event will be hosted by Rob Mulholland.
The Lancashire comedian made his first TV appearance in 1996 as a contestant on Win, Lose or Draw under his real name of Michael.
Following his appearance he featured on The Big Breakfast in 2002, and gained a wider audience as a regular member of Shooting Stars.
Since then, he has appeared in the likes of Ideal, Benidorm, Still Open All Hours and more.
