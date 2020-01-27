Charity comedy gig to be held in Birmingham

Bags of Laughter, hosted by Midlands-based mother and baby charity Baby Lifeline, will be raising vital funds for supporting maternity care through the event.

Acts set to perform include Simon Brodkin, Shappi Khorsandi and Geoff Whiting.

They will be joined by Jo Enright, Hardeep Singh Kohli, Becky Brunning and Arthur Smith.

Tickets are priced at £40. VIP tickets are also available including a buffet, drinks and VIP seating. Those interested in VIP tickets should contact Baby Lifeline on 01676 534 671.

Bags of Laughter comes to the Crescent Theatre in Birmingham on February 21.

For more information and to book tickets, click here.