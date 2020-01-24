Psychic Tony in show at theatre

Tony Stockwell is a medium, healer and teacher from Wickford, Essex.

He will be at Oakengates Theatre on February 4.

During his 25 years working as a medium, Tony has appeared on television programmes including Psychic Academy, Psychic Detective, Street Psychic and Psychic School; written four highly acclaimed books and taught globally at some of the most respected schools for mediumistic development, as well as setting up his own school for developing mediums.

On the evening, Tony will demonstrate his belief that those who have passed can communicate with their loved ones with detailed messages frequently including names, dates and locations and all delivered with emotion, sensitivity and empathy.

The evening may include psychometry, photograph readings and psychic prediction.

Tickets cost £19.50 or £21.50. For more information call the box office on 01952 382382.