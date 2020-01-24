Darwin explored in one-man play

Sixty minutes, one man and the theory of evolution –Tangram Theatre bring their highly entertaining portrayal of Charles Darwin.

First launched at the Edinburgh Fringe, The Origin of Species is an internationally acclaimed show that tells the remarkable story of how Charles Darwin discovered the secrets of evolution. Packed with big ideas, terrible puns, brilliant physical comedy and cracking original songs.

Throughout this solo performance, audiences are introduced to a range of characters and The Origin of Species is a witty and down to earth production that offers a glimpse at the local historical figure that shaped the way humans look at the world.

The play will be performed at Harley Village Hall on February 15 at 8pm. Tickets cost £10 and are available from 01952 510422.

The following night there will be a performance at Wem Town Hall at 1pm. Tickets cost £12 and £5 and are available from 01939 232299, wemtownhall.co.uk and artsalive.co.uk