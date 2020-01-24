Clare Teal to bring headline show to Shrewsbury

Fans of jazz can look forward to a masterclass. “The sky is the limit as to where we go for material.”

Teal says people are drawn to entertainment during uncertain times – like those that the country has been going through.

“I think when the country is a little uneasy, when things are going on and people feel unsettled whether it might be political or whatever is going on, you look through history – during the First World War, the Second World War and in America during The Great Depression – music and entertainment becomes even more necessary because people just want to have fun or use it for escapism.

“My job is to share the music I love with the people who want to hear it. This is the greatest job in the world and it’s such good fun and different every day.

“You never know what’s coming and you get to meet loads of people, so I take every day as it comes and I’m really grateful for it.”

She loves her home county of Yorkshire and is thrilled that she’s made a career from music, having previously worked in sales.

“I think you learn a lot and I think it’s good for you to do something like that to realise how hard it is.

“It just focuses you to do what you want to do although that said I learnt a lot doing sales. I learnt to talk to absolutely everybody, I learnt to handle rejection and I learnt to talk about money.”