Birmingham Old Rep announces 2020 Christmas show

Beauty and The Beast will run from November 20 to December 30, and will mark the sixth Christmas production at the theatre.

This adaptation follows Belle, a beautiful and intelligent young woman, as she finds herself trapped in an enchanted castle in the depths of the forest captured by the grotesque Beast.

The show comes from the creative team behind 2018 hit Pinocchio and last year’s The Snow Queen, comes a seasonal adventure for the entire family.

The returning creative team includes director Alec Fellows-Bennett, musical director and composer Steve Allan Jones, choreographer Steve Elias and writer Toby Hulse.

Michael Penn, executive director of The Old Rep Theatre, said: “Beauty and The Beast is an inspiring tale, perfect for children and families.

"The Old Rep are delighted to be teaming up with BOA and the creative team behind last year’s wonderful The Snow Queen to bring a fresh and exciting take on this classic story”.

Director Alec Fellows-Bennett also added: “I’m extremely grateful to announce that I will be returning to The Old Rep, later this year, to direct my third Christmas show alongside Birmingham Ormiston Academy.

"Beauty and the Beast promises to be a magical and moving production, with plenty fun for the whole family. We can’t wait to see you all there”.

Tickets go on sale to members this Thursday at 10am.

General sale begins on Monday, January 27 at 10am.

For more information and to book, click here.