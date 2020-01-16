Blindboy to bring live tour to Birmingham

Hosted by Blindboy, of The Rubberbandits, the eclectic podcast contains short fiction, interviews and comedy.

The tour will be Blindboy’s first official UK tour having played two sold out shows in London in 2019.

His literary debut, The Gospel According to Blindboy, was a bestseller, and his weekly podcast reaches more than 1,500,000 listeners monthly.

The tour follows the release of his second book, Boulevard Wren and Other Stories.

The star is also set to his his own TV show on BBC Three, titled Blindboy Undestroys The World.

The Blindboy Podcast comes to Birmingham's O2 Academy on March 13.

