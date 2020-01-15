Samantha Womack joins cast of Dial M For Murder in Wolverhampton and Birmingham

She joins the likes of Tom Chambers, Christopher Harper and Michael Salami in the show, coming to Birmingham from April 20 to 25 and Wolverhampton from July 14 to 18.

Samantha Womack, who is best known for playing Ronnie Mitchell in BBC1's EastEnders, will take on the role of Margot, the unfaithful wife of Tony Wendice.

The 47-year-old is also known for roles in Kingsman: The Secret Service, Game On, Jekyll and Hyde, The Girl on the Train and more.

For more information and to buy tickets to the show in Wolverhampton, click here. For tickets in Birmingham, click here.