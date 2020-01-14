Vampires Rock comes to Telford

Steve Steinman's Vampires Rock – Ghost Train is a tongue-in-cheek musical featuring hits by Queen, AC/DC, Bonnie Tyler, Meat Loaf, Bon Jovi, Journey, Guns N’ Roses and more.

And it will be coming to The Place in Telford on February 10, 2021.

But for those who can't wait nearly 13 months for the show, theatregoers have the chance to see the tour at the same venue on Friday.

A limited number of tickets are still available for the show, which will run for more than two hours.

The current tour sees X Factor favourite and winner Sam Bailey is stepping into the shoes of singer and actress Toyah Willcox, who played the role of the Vampire Queen for two years performing over 200 shows.