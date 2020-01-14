Menu

Panto at Dawley Town Hall is a sell-out

Tickets have now sold out for a giant community pantomime coming to Dawley.

Dawley Town Hall

Jack and the Beanstalk will have two performances at Dawley Town Hall on Saturday.

And now tickets for both the 1pm and 4pm showing have been completely sold out. Tickets went on sale on January 6.

Great Dawley Town Council said: "Oh yes we have. We have now sold out all of our tickets.

"We look forward to seeing you all on Saturday."

The plot of the pantomime follows brave Jack as he battles to escape the giant. The script has been written by Gerry Graham.

