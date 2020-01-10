Your Midlands and Shropshire am dram guide

The award-winning Perton-based company, Harlequin Pantomime, will present Aladdin from January 22-25 at Perton Civic Centre, with performances at 7.30pm nightly and a 2.30pm matinee.

Well known for their fun and frolics, this popular group has been entertaining local audiences for more than ten years. In Aladdin Harriet Rose appears in the title role, with Anisah Hussain as Princess Jasmine, Dave Callaghan as the evil Abanaza and Dom Napier as the comedy leading role, Wishee Washee.

I spoke to Dom about his character.

“Wishee Washee is Aladdin’s half-wit brother,” Dom laughed. “He’s about as bright as a broken light bulb, but his heart is as big as ‘Old Peking!’

I asked Dom how he goes about building a character. “It’s a combination of personal interpretation, consultation with the director and reaction with the cast, but most importantly, the audience on the night,” he told me.

“This role is very physical and I fully expect, sprains, cracks, bruises and possible breakages,” he continued.

Pantomime comedy is notoriously difficult to pull off. I wondered if Dom had formal training in this genre, or if he is simply self-taught?

“I never take life too seriously, so I suppose friends and family would say I’m one of life’s comedians,” he laughed. “I’m not sure I’ve learnt comedic timing as such, I’ve just had decades of practice!”

No panto is complete without audience participation, a good old slapstick routine and a singalong is it? Dom agrees.

“The audience is the most important part of a good panto,” he said. “They’ll let you know if you’re doing a good job or not. It’s the comedy fool’s job to get the audience involved, but each audience is different and responds differently which makes it exciting and challenging.”

“The audience love the alternative ’12 days of Christmas’ (oh yes they do!) and I’m delighted its back again this year with custard pies, toilet roles and a bra that was meant to hold three!” Dom laughed. It sounds hilarious!

Apart from panto, Dom must surely have a dream role he would love to play. In fact, he has two.

“My ultimate dream role would be ‘The Engineer’ from Miss Saigon, but unfortunately it is unlikely to be available for amateur performance in my lifetime,” he said. “It’s a rollercoaster character peppered with comedy and emotion with a darker side.”

“Also, I would love to play ‘Lord Farquhar’ from Shrek; a hysterical, naughty role and currently available for amateur performance, so watch this space!”

No panto is complete without a dame of course and Paul Bowman will be celebrating his 26th year in a wig and frock in 2020! This time he is playing the infamous Widow Twankey. Watch out for a washing machine hat and an outfit made entirely of the contents of a washing line folks!

Aladdin is one of the best-loved traditional pantomimes, both for professional and amateur theatre performers alike. Bursting with gags, special effects, colourful costumes and popular music, Harlequin’s panto will be perfect family entertainment.

For tickets, call 01902 678242 or head to www.seaty.co.uk/harlequinaladdin

Another popular panto group, Startime Variety who perform at the Cornbow Hall in Halesowen, will be presenting Rapunzel from January 29-February 2, with performances at 7.15pm and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2.15pm.

Written by a member of the group, Holly Mills, this is a traditional panto, but with some added characters including Gothel the Witch, Maureen Supreme and Jester, knights Lance and Percy as well as the king and queen and of course Princess Rapunzel.

They have added modern music, high energy dance routines and plenty of comedy and so there is something for everyone.

For tickets, call 07901 055685 or visit www.seaty.co.uk

For more information on joining Startime Variety call Jeanette on 0121 550 3899.

Meanwhile, there are other theatrical options if you don’t fancy pantomime.

At The Rose Theatre in Kidderminster from January 27-Febraury 1, their resident group, The Nonentities, will be performing Chase Me Up Farndale Avenue S’il Vous Plait, an amusing comedy by David McGillivray and Walter Zerlin Jnr.

The wonderfully inept Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen's Guild Dramatic Society is going full continental with a French farce!

Last minute-changes to the cast mean the wardrobe lady has to abandon her knitting and the Stage Manager is more focused on learning his lines than he is on the safety of the set. Coupled with some questionable activity in the lighting box, what on earth could possibly go wrong?

This is a fast and furious comedy, guaranteed to chase away those chilly winter blues and will certainly ring true with some of the am dram groups out there! Ooh La La! The curtain’s up 7.30pm.

For tickets, call the box office 01562 743745 or visit the website www.rosetheatre.co.uk

The stage adaptation of the hit BBC comedy by Richard Curtis, The Vicar of Dibley is always a favourite amongst amateur performers and the resident group at The Crescent Theatre in Birmingham will perform this hilarious piece from January 25-February 1.

When the church of St Barnabus in the fictional parish of Dibley finds itself without a vicar after the demise of its ancient incumbent, a new Reverend is assigned; enter Rev Geraldine Granger. The peace of the Oxfordshire countryside is duly shattered as a battle of wills ensues, (along with much hilarity) between the new vicar and the head of the parish council.

All your favourite characters are there – grumpy David Horton, Hugo, Owen, Jim and of course Geraldine’s right-hand woman Alice!

For tickets, visit www.crescent-theatre.co.uk or call 0121 643 5858.

That’s all for this week. Please keep sending me details of your shows and remember to include a good quality colour photo to accompany your articles. You can also call me on 01902 319662, or follow me on Twitter @AlisonNorton or on Facebook.

Break a leg!