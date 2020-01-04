Telford's Jack and the Beanstalk in line to break box office records

Hundreds of families have once again taken to Oakengates Theatre for what organisers say is set to be another box office record-breaking show.

Back by popular demand, the past three weeks of performances have been fronted by comedian Carl Dutfield as Jack, who made a lasting impression on last year's audiences as Buttons in Cinderella.

Debbie King, theatre manager, said the show is set to be a record breaker when the final ticket count is announced early next week.

She said: "This has been our 20th year in pantomime and what a fabulous time we have had staging Jack and the Beanstalk over the last month.

"We are set to break box office records so a huge thank you to our cast and the team behind the scenes who have all worked so hard to make this one to remember."

A number of specialist performances were scheduled this year, including the debut of an adult only show which organisers believe contributed towards strong ticket sales.

"This year we launched our first adult only pantomime performance which was a huge success and provided something a little bit different – as well as our usual relaxed performance which will be showing tomorrow," added Ms King.

"It has been great to see so many people from both Telford and beyond visit us – audience feedback has been great all the way through and we can't wait to get planning Telford's 2020 pantomime."

Playing Fleshcreep has been Oliver Mellor, best known for his role as Dr Matt Carter in Coronation Street. The 38-year-old also boasts TV credits in Doctor Who, Emmerdale, Eastenders, Cold Feet and The Royal.

The best of Telford's talent has also been showcased throughout the winter shows, with Chloe Barlow making her debut in pantomime playing Princess Jill. She recently graduated First Class BA (Hons) in Musical Theatre from Edge Hill University.

Cabaret star Tim Ames has brought Dame Trott to life as he has taken to the stage with his glamorous costumes, musical show pieces and humour.

Ahead of the final 2.30pm showing, a relaxed version specifically adapted for adults and children who have autism, sensory communication disorders or learning difficulties will take place tomorrow at 11am.

The final few tickets for the last performances are still available and can be purchased from £8 online at theplacetelford.com or from the box office on 01952382382.