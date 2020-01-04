Adam Hills' Market Drayton show is a sellout success

All 200 tickets for Hills' work-in-progress solo show at the Festival Drayton Centre on February 10 were snapped up by Tuesday morning this week, after they went on general sale on Monday.

They were made available first to the friends of the centre, who support the community-owned venue financially.

Hills has become a famous face in the UK since he began presenting talk show The Last Leg as part of the 2012 Paralympics coverage. Alongside Kylie Minogue he also stars in a Tourism Australia advert promoting his home country.

The Festival Drayton Centre's manager Robyn Edwards said: "We sold out within 24 hours. We sent out to our friends first and we sold about 40, then on Monday my colleague put a post on social media.

"It sold out on Tuesday morning. We're really pleased.

"It shows that it was the right thing to do to let the friends know in advance, they might not have been able to get tickets if we hadn't."

She said that the high-profile comedy names the centre has attracted recently – Angela Barnes and Ivo Graham performed there last year – were down to persistence and the venue's inherent qualities.

"I just think we've built a really good relationship now with these agents.

"We're also a small venue so for a work-in-progress show it's intimate and perfect for what they want.

"Now we have built a relationship with the agents they think of us and they get in touch with us and say 'we've got this comic, can you slot them in for a work-in-progress show'."

The centre's live events brochure for the upcoming season will be available next week.

To learn more and find out how to become a friend of the centre, visit festivaldraytoncentre.com or call 01630 654444.