Packed programme of shows coming to Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn this January

The Classic Rock Show will come to the venue on January 27, paying tribute to many of the world’s all-time classic rock greats.

Musicians will power through legendary performances from the likes of Led Zeppelin, Dire Straits, Steely Dan, Eric Clapton, AC/DC, Queen, The Eagles, Fleetwood Mac and The Who, plus many more.

The Yorkshire Shepherdess, Amanda Owen, will perform on February 23, following the Channel 5 hit series Our Yorkshire Farm.

Accompanied by some of Amanda’s wonderful photography, fans can experience the highs and lows of the farming year, which in 2018 included the extremes of the Beast from the East and one of the hottest summers on record.

Trigger Happy TV creator Dom Joly is returning for his first tour since 2011 and will feature on March 2 in Dom Joly’s Holiday Snaps.

Joly is best known as the creator of Trigger Happy TV. Now the writer and broadcaster is undertaking his first UK tour since 2011, giving fans a rare opportunity to see him live.

He will be talking about his exploits as a serial globe-trotting and seeker of dangerous travel spots. From North Korea though the Congo and Syria to Chernobyl, he’s visited some of the most unusual places on the planet. Joly famously attended school with Osama Bin Laden and armed with a trusty Powerpoint, fans can expect his holiday snaps to provide comedy and a sense of danger. The best-selling author will meet fans after the show to sign copies of his latest book, The Hezbollah Hiking Club.