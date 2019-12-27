Advertising
Stars hit the red carpet for Birmingham Hippodrome panto opening - in pictures
This week, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs opened with a star-studded event at Birmingham Hippodrome.
Among special guests on the red carpet were celebrity chef, Glynn Purnell, Great British Bake Off’s Michael Chakraverty and Olympic medallist, Katharine Merry.
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs features Lesley Joseph as the Wicked Queen, Matt Slack as Muddles, Joe McElderry as The Spirit in the Mirror, Faye Brookes as Snow White, Flawless as The Wicked Queen’s Men, Doreen Tipton as The Lady in Waiting, Andrew Ryan as Nanny Annie Aspirin and Jac Yarrow as The Prince.
Read more: Snow White dazzles with panto favourites starring at Birmingham Hippodrome - review
They are joined by Josh Bennett, George Coppen, Simeon Dyer, Craig Garner, Lee Hill, Jamie John and Blake Lisle as The Magnificent Seven.
The show runs until February 2.
For more information and to buy tickets, click here.
