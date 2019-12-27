Menu

Stars hit the red carpet for Birmingham Hippodrome panto opening - in pictures

By Rebecca Sayce | Theatre & Comedy | Published:

This week, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs opened with a star-studded event at Birmingham Hippodrome.

Glynn Purnell and family

Among special guests on the red carpet were celebrity chef, Glynn Purnell, Great British Bake Off’s Michael Chakraverty and Olympic medallist, Katharine Merry.

BBC Midland Today's Satnam Rana with family

BBC WM's Shay Grewal with family

Birmingham Hippodrome artistic director and chief executive, Fiona Allan

Birmingham Hippodrome communication team - Amy Stutz, Emma Hogan, Ben Wooldridge, Jenna Hadley and Camila Poccard

Free Radio's Dan Morrissey and Andy Goulding with guests

Glynn Purnell

Great British Bake Off's Michael Chakraverty

ITV's Bob Warman

Olympic sprinter Katharine Merry

Radio 2's Richie Anderson with guest

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs features Lesley Joseph as the Wicked Queen, Matt Slack as Muddles, Joe McElderry as The Spirit in the Mirror, Faye Brookes as Snow White, Flawless as The Wicked Queen’s Men, Doreen Tipton as The Lady in Waiting, Andrew Ryan as Nanny Annie Aspirin and Jac Yarrow as The Prince.

Read more: Snow White dazzles with panto favourites starring at Birmingham Hippodrome - review

Great British Bake Off's Michael Chakraverty with Glynn Purnell and his family

They are joined by Josh Bennett, George Coppen, Simeon Dyer, Craig Garner, Lee Hill, Jamie John and Blake Lisle as The Magnificent Seven.

The show runs until February 2.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

