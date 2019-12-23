Welshpool walking nativity brings festive tale to life

Shepherds, angels and even a real donkey gathered to retell the Nativity story of the birth of Jesus.

The procession, organised by Welshpool Churches Together in Welshpool, stopped off at St Winefride’s Catholic Church, the Welsh chapel, Welshpool Baptist Church, St Mary’s Parish Church and the United Reformed Church along the way.

At each stop on Saturday evening, a new part of the story was revealed until the group reached their final stop and Jesus entered the tale was born.

Reverend Keith Fantham, chairman of the Churches Together group, said the evening, partly funded by the town council, had gone very well. “Everybody who is part of it says it engages them with the story in a way they never has before,” he said. “I’ve never heard of something happening like this.”

The two-hour walk included more than 50 people, as well as Moses the Donkey.

The eye-catching march through the town included people in full costume, and ended with a carol service around a candlelit living nativity.

“All churches have pulled together brilliantly,” Reverend Fantham said. “It’s been a really fun thing which has brough Christians from all the different traditions together. The carol service by candlelight around the manger with the living nativity is really very special.

“The whole thing takes two hours – it’s not a short thing. It’s not rushed, that’s the nice thing. We’re able to unwrap God’s present and spend a little time reflecting.”

Advertising

Reverend Fantham said it was a message from God that influenced him to begin the walking nativity last year.

“God showed me what he wanted done,” he said. “It’s a privilege to be a part of it, but I’m following God’s blueprint on this.”

It will be the final time Reverend Fantham organises the walking nativity.

“It’s getting harder for me, but I’d love to see it continue,” he said.