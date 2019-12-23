The fairest panto in the land opens at Birmingham Hippodrome - in pictures

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs features Lesley Joseph as the Wicked Queen, Matt Slack as Muddles, Joe McElderry as The Spirit in the Mirror, Faye Brookes as Snow White, Flawless as The Wicked Queen’s Men, Doreen Tipton as The Lady in Waiting, Andrew Ryan as Nanny Annie Aspirin and Jac Yarrow as The Prince.

They are joined by Josh Bennett, George Coppen, Simeon Dyer, Craig Garner, Lee Hill, Jamie John and Blake Lisle as The Magnificent Seven.

The production is once again directed by Michael Harrison who has been at the helm of the Hippodrome pantomime for the last 10 years.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is produced by Qdos Entertainment, the world’s biggest pantomime producer.

The spectacular production features stunning costumes and sets along with outstanding special effects direct from the sold-out London Palladium production in 2018.

The show runs until February 2.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.