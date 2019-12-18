Shrewsbury panto stars draw winning ticket

Harry Winchester and Anelisa Lamola, who star as Aladdin and the Genie in the Theatre Severn Christmas extravaganza, joined members of the League’s Fundraising Committee for the draw at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn.

Richard Lawn, Chairman of the League’s Executive Committee, said: “One of our favourite traditions is the link between the Theatre Severn Pantomime and the League’s Christmas Draw.

“Once again this draw brings to an end a successful year of fundraising and equipment donations. In 2019 we have purchased more than £330,000 worth of vital and state-of-the art equipment for the benefit of RSH patients, whilst also serving them more directly through our coffee shops.”

Beki Poole, marketing officer at Theatre Severn Shrewsbury, said: “Over the past eight years Theatre Severn has been proud to support the League of Friends Christmas Draw and all the hard work they put in to fundraising for the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

“Harry Winchester, who plays the title of Aladdin, and Anelisa Lamola, who is playing the Genie of the Lamp, were delighted to draw the winners for the League of Friends Christmas Draw 2019.”

Dr Arne Rose, medical director at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust which runs RSH, said: “We are incredibly grateful for all the fantastic support that we receive from The League of Friends of the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

“Every year their donations make a huge difference and enable us to purchase medical equipment that we would be unable to fund ourselves, for the benefit of our patients.”