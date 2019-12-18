Rehearsals start for Birmingham Hippodrome's Snow White panto - in pictures

That's the question cast members of Snow White were asking ahead of a series of performances in the West Midlands.

Members of the panto channelled their inner fairytale characters ahead of shows at the Birmingham Hippodrome starting this weekend.

It comes after the Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs show sold-out the London Palladium in 2018 to rave reviews.

Laurence Olivier Award nominee Lesley Joseph stars as the Wicked Queen, having previously appeared in a production of Annie as Miss Hannigan.

And Birmingham panto favourite Matt Slack will return for a seventh consecutive year, starring as Muddles – despite his injury.

He said: "I’ve broken my right foot.

"I only found out a couple of weeks ago when I was playing golf and I was in agony.

"I had an X-ray and they said it had been broken for six weeks.

"It was a big fracture but it was healing by itself. I have no idea how I did it.

"There’s always something, but I hope it will be fine for panto. And I know the love I feel from Hippodrome audiences will see me through. It’s amazing and really lovely.

"Whenever I feel stressed out, I just remember that loyalty from the fans. I do appreciate it and feel very blessed.”

Singer, songwriter and actor Joe McElderry – who won X Factor in 2009 – will appear as the Spirit in the Mirror, with actor Faye Brookes – best known for her role in Coronation Street – will play the title role.

Other cast members include Flawless as The Wicked Queen's Men, Andrew Ryan as Nanny Annie Aspirin, Jac Yarrow as The Prince, and lastly the self-proclaimed Queen of the Black Country, Doreen Tipton as the Lady in Waiting.

Lesley Joseph, aged 74, has taken the 21-year-old Jac Yarrow under her wing – helping to advise him ahead of his theatre debut.

She said "He’s awfully good. He has a wonderful voice. And how very exciting for him – I love to see a young talent who can do it.

"For me it’s really important to teach theatrical traditions to the next generation as I don’t want them to die out. I love all that. In panto, good characters come on from stage right and bad ones from the left.

"We tell people to break a leg instead of good luck. I heard that’s because the curtains were called legs, and if you break them it’s because they’ve been overused with curtain calls.

"You don’t whistle in a theatre, because you might get hit by a light or piece of scenery flying in. The crew were off-duty sailors and would communicate through coded whistles.

"If you whistle in the dressing room, you have to go out, knock three times and come back in.

"I am quite superstitious and I do have pre-show rituals. If I do something on the first night, like touch something as I leave the dressing room, then I’ll do it before every show.

"I have two words I say if something goes wrong, neither of which I will tell you, because they are peculiar to me."

The actress, who starred as Dorien Green in sitcom Birds of a Feather, said she won't be giving up her stage performances anytime soon.

She added: "I keep fit by walking every day through Birmingham city centre. I won’t give up panto until my body gives up on me, which I hope won’t be for a while yet.

"And I’m in this dress within an inch of its life, so I will have to lose some weight before we start the panto."

The production will be directed by Michael Harrison who has been at the helm of the Hippodrome pantomime for the last nine years.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is produced by Qdos Entertainment, with performances starting at the venue on Saturday until February 2.

To book visit birminghamhippodrome.com or call 0844 338 5000.