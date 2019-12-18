Newly opened tram stop takes passengers all the way to Neverland

And to celebrate the opening of the new direct service, stars of the theatre’s Christmas show, Peter Pan, boarded the tram for a flying visit.

West Midlands Metro trams are now picking up and dropping off passengers at the new library stop – just across Centenary Square from the theatre.

A six-minute peak time service will deliver passengers to Birmingham Repertory Theatre offering a great public transport option for those travelling into the city via Birmingham New Street and Snow Hill stations or from further afield via Wolverhampton.

Birmingham Repertory Theatre's reimagining of Peter Pan features Dudley-born Lawrence Walker in the leading role of Peter Pan alongside an 18 strong cast of pirates, lost boys and the villainous Captain Hook.

The production opened to much acclaim at The REP last week and runs until January 19.

The REP's cast of Peter Pan board WMMetro. Pictures by: John James

Paul Reece, head of marketing at Birmingham REP, said: “We’re delighted the tram extension has opened just in time for our Christmas show, Peter Pan and we hope it will encourage more families from across Birmingham and the Black Country to join us in Neverland over the festive season.

"The new tram stop will also serve theatre-goers for years to come offering them a convenient direct service to our front door.”

Andy Street, the Mayor of the West Midlands, said: “The new tram extension, which has now opened on budget and ahead of schedule, takes passengers into the heart of Centenary Square, which includes the fantastic Birmingham Repertory Theatre.

“So if you are coming to see Peter Pan this Christmas, why not leave the car at one of the park and ride facilities and let the tram deliver you direct to the theatre door.”

Peter Pan is at Birmingham REP until January 19.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.