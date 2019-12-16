Menu

Advertising

Human Appeal to bring comedy tour to Birmingham

By Rebecca Sayce | Theatre & Comedy | Published:

Back for the fifth year running, Human Appeal Comedy will be bringing six top comedians to Birmingham.

Tez Ilyas

The tour runs from December 13 to 31, coming to Birmingham's Piccadilly Banqueting Suite on December 20.

The charity show will see performances from Tez Ilyas, Jeremy McLellan Ali Official, Aatif Nawaz, Nabil Abdulrashid and Sukh Ojla.

The money raised through ticket sales will be used to enable Human Appeal to give food, warmth and shelter to families across the world as part of the group's Winter Appeal.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Theatre & Comedy Entertainment
Rebecca Sayce

By Rebecca Sayce
@becci_star

Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Contact me: rebecca.sayce@expressandstar.co.uk

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News