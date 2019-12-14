'I think documentaries have come back into fashion': Stacey Dooley talks Strictly, her proudest achievements and future projects ahead of Shrewsbury show

Heading to Theatre Severn on February 13, Conversations with Stacey Dooley will see the 32-year-old share tales from her remarkable career so far, discuss the challenges of journalism in a polarised global political climate and a constantly shifting media landscape, and much more.

"I am so genuinely excited to be back on tour; I’d never done anything like this prior to my previous tour with Fane in 2018," the Luton media personality told us.

"I didn’t really know what to expect or how it was going to play out or what the reaction was going to be, but it was just a room full of really interesting and really interested people.

"I also got to meet them afterwards at the book signing; it was brilliant, I loved it.

"If you had told young Stacey I would be doing this, I would have probably believed it - my teachers might have told you otherwise.

"You know, I’ve said this a million times, you never take for granted that people are on your side and support you and are interested in what you have to say.

Stacey Dooley. Picture by: Danny Kaan

"It could have gone very differently for me, so I’m full of gratitude. Really very lucky."

Twelve years into her career, Stacey Dooley has become a voice of her generation, firmly establishing herself as one of the BBC’s most celebrated broadcasters through her hugely popular investigative documentary series, covering a diverse range of topics from across the world.

From arms dealers in the USA to Nigeria’s female suicide bomber to Russia’s war on women and paramilitary attacks in Northern Ireland, Stacey has thrown herself into the fray to document all the facts.

"I took part in a series called Blood, Sweat and T-Shirts when I had just turned 20 and I’m 33 in March - I think documentaries have come back into fashion, certainly over the past few years," Stacey said.

"Everyone has a growing obsession with Louis Theroux, it’s at an all-time high. I think we are very curious, there is this insatiable appetite for information.

"We are in a position now where we can find out what’s going on around the world. It’s very immediate, so I feel really lucky to be a part of that scene and documentaries always rate brilliantly and they always do really well."

Having left school at 15 and never studying journalism professionally, Stacey’s career as a broadcaster and journalist began whilst working at Luton Airport, when she was chosen to travel to India to work as a contributor on BBC Three’s Blood, Sweat and T-Shirts.

Stacey Dooley. Picture by: Danny Kaan

She has since gone on to front a string of stand-alone series for the channel investigating stories around the world as well as in the UK.

Last year her series Stacey Dooley: Face to Face with ISIS was nominated for two Grierson Awards. Her down-to-earth approach and ability to draw the truth out of people has engaged a new generation of young viewers.

Since rising from her humble beginnings, Stacey has a lot to be proud of. But there are some pieces of work that truly stand out as highlights.

"I’ve made loads of films, but you’re proud of different films for different reasons.

"The films we made concerning the Yazidi community in Iraq are some of the ones perhaps I’m most proud of.

"Having said that, we have just made a really compelling documentary - I think it will be really important - about psychosis and mental health more broadly in South London, so much closer to home. I’m really proud of that."

While exploring these amazing communities, Stacey also has the opportunity to meet some amazing people., something that proves to be the highlight of her work.

"That’s the highlight of the job you know, you go to the most unusual parts of the world, sometimes you are in hostile environments and sometimes you’re surrounded by extreme privilege – and you just meet people that you just wouldn’t cross paths with ordinarily and I love that," she commented.

Stacey Dooley. Picture by: Danny Kaan

"I met Barack Obama when he came over here, that was pretty cool. I have interviewed Theresa May, and lots of politicians around the world. I’m very, very fortunate in that sense. There is never a dull moment."

Stacey is also the author of the bestselling book On the Front Line with the Women Who Fight Back in which she drew on her global encounters with incredible women in extraordinary and scarily ordinary circumstances, and in 2018 she was crowned Strictly Come Dancing champion.

She dazzled viewers of the show with her endearing attitude and impressive dance moves,and she told us all about what her proudest memories from the hit TV contest.

"I shouldn’t say winning, should I? Because that’s too showy," she joked.

"Kev and I loved the Paso. I was never going to be the best dancer - I was against a Pussy Cat Doll (Ashley Roberts) and a girl from Steps (Faye Tozer) - both amazing dancers. So, it was just about us taking ownership of our own journey.

"The Paso was when I felt really proud actually of what we were able to achieve. It felt like a real story, there was narrative there and it was storytelling in a different way.

"I loved the Paso so much it was brilliant. Also, learning how to dance from one of the best dancers in the country was a real treat. It was amazing, the best time."

Stacey Dooley. Picture by: Danny Kaan

Stacey’s six-part series Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over is currently broadcast on W, in this she aims to find out what life is like in modern Britain by spending 72 hours in the company of a wide range of extraordinary characters and families.

But as there's no rest for Stacey as she's busy diving into new environments and adventures to search for the next big story.

"At the moment I’m doing Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star at the minute which is a make-up show, and then when I finish that I’m going off to do a documentary on spy cameras," she revealed.

"Then I’m going to a few places where we will be looking at new drug routes. After that I go to USA to spend some time with women serving life in prison, then in January and February I will be doing the Strictly tour.

"After that I start my book tour in Glasgow, which is very exciting."

Stacey Dooley comes to Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn on February 13.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.