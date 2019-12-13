Advertising
US comedians pay tribute after Comedy Central host Chris Cotton dies
Comics including Dave Attell, Nate Dern and Michelle Biloon shared messages online.
Tributes have been paid to US comedian Chris Cotton, who has died aged 32.
The stand-up, from Philadelphia, appeared in and wrote for Comedy Central’s culture talk show Every Damn Day.
The network announced the news in a statement on Wednesday.
It said: “We’re devastated by the loss of Chris Cotton – a hilarious comedian, a beloved member of the Comedy Central family and a joy to be around.
“He will be missed.”
The cause of Cotton’s death remains unclear.
A fundraising page reportedly collecting money for Cotton’s pregnant wife has raised more than 37,000 US dollars (£28,081) in less than a day.
Dave Attell, best known for hosting the Comedy Central show Insomniac with Dave Attell, said: “What a terrible night, I am still in shock over the loss of Chris Cotton..he was young, fun and had so much left to do…
“Its tragic. My heart goes out to his family.”
Nate Dern, a writer for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, wrote: “Chris Cotton was a beautiful person with so much love to give.
“Everyone loved him instantly.
“He regularly made me laugh so hard that I cried.
“I am honored that I got to work with him and know him.
“Love you, Chris. Rest In Peace.”
Stand-up comedian Michelle Biloon wrote: “Philly lost a great comic and a truly great person.
“My heart goes out to the family of Chris Cotton and all those close to him.
“Chris was also about to be a dad.”
Stand-up Artie Lange wrote: “Chris Cotton passed away yesterday.
“Chris was a friend and a comic who was on my old podcast a lot. He was so funny.
“He leaves behind his wife who is expecting.. It’s massively tragic. If you have the means to donate to help, please click this link.”
